Experience the World Through White Bird’s 2024-25 Season

Portland is extremely lucky to have White Bird, a company bringing world-class dance companies and choreographers to the city for one, two, or three nights of performance in venues throughout the city. The performances are widely different, featuring everything from drag ballet to flamenco to rave-inspired dance styles.

One thing we’ve found: it’s hard to translate what happens on stage into words. And if you’re not fluent in dance genres, reading the descriptions of each show may not resonate. So we’ve translated the upcoming 2024-25 season by using some more accessible cultural references.

Whether you were glued to the TV for the Paris Olympics or Beyoncé's Renaissance album deeply resonated, there’s something for everyone happening on stage at White Bird.

Fair warning: these shows have not actually come to Portland yet. So we’ve made our best cultural zeitgeist inroad to each performance, but…maybe we’ll get it wrong. You tell us!

If you were glued to the TV for the Summer Olympics….check out BODYTRAFFIC. (October 10-12, Newmark Theatre)

Yes, that’s a wide-spanning reference; but BODYTRAFFIC is for anyone who appreciates athleticism, bold and dynamic choreography and expressiveness. If you’re not sure where to start with dance, or going with a big group with different interests - BODYTRAFFIC is a great choice. Expect an energetic and joyous dance program, all set to 50s and 60s pop and R&B. Trust us when we say, it’s hard to not feel energized by this performance.

If you’re feeling the Chappell Roan Femininomenon….check out Okareka Dance Company’s Performance, Mana Wahine (Nov. 7-9, Lincoln Performance Hall, PSU)

This is an all-female troupe, sharing powerful narratives rooted in Māori culture; the name of this work directly translates to “powerful woman.” Okareka Dance Company’s performances are a celebration of heritage and modernity, offering audiences a unique insight into New Zealand’s rich cultural landscape. If you’re energized by the emotionally charged lyrics on Chappell Roan’s breakout album and the star’s infectious aura, the choreography and stunning visuals of Okareka will scratch that same itch.

Gen Z Translation: Chappell Roan is a queer artist who’s been clawing her way to the top of music charts for years. And, finally, she did. Femininomenon isn’t a real word but it’s colloquially known as an embodiment of the female empowerment movement.

If Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ had you in your feels...check out Alonzo King LINES Ballet (Nov. 21-23 2025, Newmark Theatre)

LINES Ballet is soulful, powerful and spiritual. If you appreciate the artistic depth and cultural celebration of Beyonce’s studio album “Renaissance”, we think this performance will resonate with you. It’s a transcendental experience, incorporating the fusion of various musical styles, with a strong emphasis on visionary choreography. As a bonus, the soundtrack also features the voice of GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, Lisa Fischer.

If you’re into Burning Man, Ecstatic Dance, or just curious….check out CAVE by Martha Graham Dance Company (January 22, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

A legendary force in modern dance, Martha Graham Dance Company has been around for around for 100 years, making it the oldest dance company in the US. This winter, they’ll present a mixed repertoire bill, featuring both classical and atypical Graham works. We’re particularly excited about CAVE, coming to Portland in January. The high-energy work takes the techno club scene to a new level with rave-inspired styles that are lively, powerful and dynamic. It also demonstrates a sense of self-expression that feels distinctly unique from classic Martha Graham works.

If you’re a fan of Trixie Mattel or Portland’s own Darcelle XV…check out Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo (2/12/24, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

The Trocks are a gender-skewering cast of dancers in drag who take on female stage personas, complete with tutus, pointe shoes, and exaggerated makeup. The troupe is celebrated for its comedic take on ballet, blending impeccable technique with slapstick humor, physical comedy, and clever exaggerations of ballet tropes and gender norms. Delight in the absurd, yes. But also keep in mind the technical prowess that goes into slaying en pointe and en travesti (on pointe and in drag.)

Gen Z Translation: “Slaying” is generally regarded as being very talented or looking exceptionally good. Also synonymous with “crushing it.”

If you’re an art aficionado enthused by the works of Banksy, Shepard Fairey, or Alexander McQueen...check out Noche Flamenca. (Feb. 26-27, Newmark Theatre)

Opens in new window (S Benjamin Farrar)

Inspired by Francisco Goya’s art, vibrant choreography, cultural pride, artistic expression, passion, and dreams are at the core of Noche Flamenca’s performances—all of which align with expressive and emotive themes in the works of Banksy, Fairey and McQueen. Noche Flamenca’s performance combines cutting-edge aesthetics with political commentary on the human condition, featuring live music that adds an authentic and vibrant layer to the experience. Dancers and musicians bring the passionate and soulful art of flamenco to life, creating an unforgettable evening of dance and music.

Are you a fan of the book “Pachinko”, or the TV series based on it, and looking to immerse yourself in South Korean culture? Catch the ChangMu Dance Company. (March 19, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

Chances are you’re interested in deep narrative-driven storytelling with strong cultural ties. If so, you won’t want to miss this one-night-only performance. Mesmerizing audiences with their blend of traditional and contemporary dance forms, ChangMu Dance Company performs to an impactful musical score that includes Carl Orff’s acclaimed Carmina Burana. Their performances are a fusion of ancient rituals and modern aesthetics, offering a captivating exploration of South Korea’s cultural heritage.

If you were stoked to see Breaking in this year’s Paris Olympics…check out RUBBERBAND Method (April 3-5, Patricia Reser Center for the Arts)

Vic’s Mix is a signature work of RUBBERBAND, known for blending classical ballet and contemporary dance with the raw energy of hip-hop and breaking. Similarly, breaking at the Paris Olympics demonstrated a fusion of athleticism, artistry, and urban street culture. Both showcase the versatility and dynamism of dance by merging different genres into something innovative and contemporary. You know how parents are hiding vegetables in their kids’ sauces and such? Vic’s Mix is essentially the dance version of that. The high-energy, dynamic choreography masks—and compliments—the traditionally classic soundtrack, making it digestible and entertaining for children.

If you agree Encanto is the best thing Disney has done in the last 5 years…check out Grupo Corpo. (April 30, 2025, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

While Encanto takes place in a fictional town in Columbia, it celebrates the vibrant visuals of Latin America. This is something you’ll also see in the performances of the Brazilian group, Grupo Corpo. Encanto celebrates family, community, and rhythm, leaving you inspired and joyful. Similarly, Grupo Corpo will present a unique performance melding Brazilian movement languages with contemporary dance. Known for high-energy performances and vibrant choreography, join Grupo Corpo in celebrating Brazil’s cultural diversity and artistic innovation. You’re guaranteed to leave inspired and exhilarated!

White Bird’s 2024-25 season is not just a series of performances; it’s an invitation to experience the world through dance. Each company brings its own unique voice and vision, offering audiences a rich and diverse cultural experience. Whether you’re a seasoned dance aficionado or a curious newcomer, this season promises to enlighten, entertain, and inspire.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit WhiteBird.org.