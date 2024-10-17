Winter Could Become Your Favorite Season in Rockaway Beach

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Visit Rockaway Beach.

Summer has always been the busiest time of year at the Oregon Coast. Families arrive ready to play all day on the beach, nosh on favorite foods, attend festivals, and soak up the sunshine. But other seasons are worthy of favoritism, too — like winter. Hear us out.

Opens in new window A hike to see the largest western red cedars on the coast awaits you in Rockaway Beach.

Mild Weather

We welcome the rains, but we also have a surprising number of spring-like days in winter, with bright sunshine. Yes, you need to bring a raincoat and something more substantial than flip-flops. But the air is incredibly fresh, the evergreens are fragrant, and wildlife, used to inclement weather, come out in the open much more frequently. And many birds migrate to the Oregon Coast, not from it, because our winter weather is relatively mild.

Fishing and Crabbing

Fall and winter are superb for catching your dinner from the bays and rivers. There are great places nearby where you can drop your line, from steelhead in the Nestucca and Wilson Rivers to Chinook in the Nehalem. There’s also recently stocked trout in Lake Lytle in Rockaway Beach. And December launches Dungeness Crab season – go to Kelly’s Marina or Jetty Fisher, just 4 miles north of Rockaway. They’ll show you how to snag the shellfish, and will cook them for you, too. Find a fishing guide at tillamookcoast.com/what-to-do/charter-fishing/

Restaurants, no Reservations Needed

In Rockaway Beach, you’ll find nationally recognized “best” clam chowder at Oregon Smokehouse. Sand Dollar Restaurant features local cuisine with an Eastern European flair. The famous, original Pronto Pup was born in Rockaway Beach in the 1930s. The newest dining experience is Tie-Breaker Restaurant and Lounge, with a fresh, hearty menu and evenings spent playing trivia or singing karaoke. And Littoral Bar is Rockaway’s best kept secret – great cocktails, coastal ambience and a friendly owner.

Opens in new window “King Tide” is a non-scientific term used to describe the highest of the high tides.

King Tides. Oh My!

In winter, usually after Thanksgiving and just the New Year, the moon plays raucous games with the ocean. Huge waves, called King Tides, come rushing up the beach with a fury, and often spill into the streets. Amazing to watch from a safe distance – like an oceanfront hotel room! Stay off the beach during these tides. This year, King Tides will like occur November 15-17 and December 13-15, 2024; and January 11-13, 2025.

Rockhounding

When you see people walking on the beach with eyes looking downward toward their shoes, you can bet they are rockhounds or shell collectors. And winter storms, such as King Tides, spill forth with all kinds of collectibles covering the sand. We suggest you keep one eye on the ocean, the other on nuggets of color. In Rockaway Beach there are experts all gem fans should get to know: Victor and Jennifer Troxel. They own Troxel’s Gem and Jewelry Store, right across the street from the main beach wayside in the town center.

The Joy of a Personal Time-Out

Winter is also a great time to do a personal escape from everyday busyness. Bring a book or two, art supplies, cozy pajamas and take time for yourself. Spend hours looking out at the ocean, watching the birds, the elk and all that scampers on the beach. Bundle up for a walk on the sand, or the Old Growth Cedar Trail at the south end of Rockaway. Who knows? You may come up with your next best idea.

Plan your winter trip at visitrockawaybeach.org