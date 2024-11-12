Ditch the Keys, Relax on the Journey

You can visit Mt. Hood in the winter, and avoid the hassle of driving through icy roads, crowded parking lots and dealing with tire chains by taking the Mt. hood Express.

Mt. Hood is a magical location in the winter. With its snow covered slopes, ski resorts and breathtaking vistas, it’s a must-visit destination. But getting there can be a challenge. What if you could avoid the hassle of driving through icy roads, crowded parking lots and dealing with tire chains? Great news, you can!

The Mt. Hood Express is a public transit service that operates year-round, connecting communities along Highway 26, from Sandy to Timberline Lodge.

Benefits Of Riding

Avoid Winter Driving Hazards: Winter driving on Mt. Hood can be intimidating. Snow, ice and limited visibility can create dangerous conditions, particularly on the winding roads of Highway 26. You can leave the challenges of winter driving to the experts.

The shuttle service is a great way to support local communities by encouraging travelers to visit Mt. Hood in the off-season.

Cost Effective: The Express is not only convenient but also incredibly affordable. A one-way trip costs $2, a day pass is $5, and children six and under are free. Please note that you need to have exact change to pay on board or purchase your ticket ahead of time at the Sandy City Hall, Sandy Historical Museum or the Sandy Community Center.

Eco Friendly Travel: By choosing the Mt. Hood Express, you’re contributing to a greener environment by lowering carbon emissions and helping preserve the pristine natural beauty of the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Convenient And Relaxing: The Mt. Hood Express offers a relaxing and stress free trip, allowing you to sit back and enjoy the scenic views up the mountain. The shuttle also provides space for your gear.

Supporting Local Communities: The shuttle service supports local communities by encouraging visitors to enjoy local restaurants, shops and cafes along the route. It’s a great way to discover what could become your new favorite restaurant.

Direct Access To Popular Winter Destinations

Many of the lodging, tour and rental options in the area will be offering deals and discounts.

The Mt. Hood Express stops at key locations on the mountain, making it easy to access popular winter destinations like Government Camp, Skibowl and Timberline Lodge. But it’s not just for skiers and snowboarders. Hop off at the Government Camp stop and you’re just down the road from Mt. Hood Outfitters, which offers snowshoe, nordic skiing and snowmobile tours. They also offer gear rentals and information if you want to get out on your own.

What You “Otter Do” Before You Go

Otters and humans alike should check the Mt. Hood Express schedule before your trip to ensure you catch the right bus.

Plan Ahead: Check the Mt. Hood Express schedule before your trip to ensure you catch the right bus. During peak winter months, the shuttle can be busy, so give yourself plenty of time.

Dress Warm: You’ll be out in the elements as you wait for the Express or transfer to your destination, so make sure to bundle up in layers.

Bring Your Gear: The Express has space for ski and snowboard gear.

Check Road Conditions: While the Express operates in winter conditions, it’s still good to be aware of weather that might impact travel times.

Visit Midweek: Enjoy fewer crowds, shorter lift lines and a more peaceful experience.

You’ll also find deals on lodging, tours and rentals, making it a more affordable getaway. Skip the weekend rush and enjoy the mountain with more space and savings!

Make It An Overnight

The Mt. Hood Express has stops close to many lodging options, including right outside Collins Lake Resort, which provides upscale condos with full kitchens, fireplaces and hot tubs, making it ideal for families or groups. You can then easily take the Express to Mt. Hood Skibowl or up to Timberline Lodge for a day of skiing.