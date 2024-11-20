Party Gifts

Opens in new window Embrace the cheesy with Caseus Diem's Cheese & Charcuterie Boxes.

Cheese & Charcuterie Boxes, $50 +

Caseus Diem

Do you know someone who likes puns, and cheese equally? Then this one is for them! Cheese & Charcuterie Boxes are available in 3 different sizes with free choice of any item in the shop. From Caseus Diem’s wonderful selection of cheese to meats to jams and honeys to crackers and olives, they have what you need for the perfect gift.

caseusdiem.com | 3320 SE Division St

Opens in new window Charlie Liquid Diamond Cartridges are high quality, and convenient.

Charlie Liquid Diamond Cartridges , $36

Nectar Cannabis

Get a visit from Charlie this season! Manufactured with diamond concentrate. Charlie provides a joyous taste of holiday cheer with every inhale! The perfect blend of quality and convenience, Charlie is an amazing cannabis gift for wherever the holiday takes you. Charlie’s waiting for the fun to start at Nectar!

nectar.store | 15930 SW Regatta Ln

Opens in new window Distiller's Workshop Amber Rum is a delicious, single-barrel release.

Distiller’s Workshop Amber Rum, $34.95

New Deal Distillery

Fermented in-house from cane juice and aged over 10 years in new American Oak casks, this single-barrel release is delicious. Enjoy notes of bright butterscotch and browned butter with a medium body. Perfect in spirit-forward and tropical cocktails calling for aged rum but equally delightful sipped neat or on ice.

newdealbottleshop.com | 900 SE Salmon St

Opens in new window All-natural and award-winning cannabis topicals, tinctures, Nano gummies & elixirs.

Cannabis Topicals, Tinctures, Nano Gummies & Elixirs, Pricing varies!

High Desert Pure

Unwind with High Desert Pure’s award-winning cannabis topicals, tinctures, Nano gummies & elixirs. Their all-natural products are made from scratch in Bend, OR and can be found in most dispensaries. Looking for CBD products? Order online at hdpcbd.com and they’ll deliver some zen to your doorstep this holiday season.

highdesertpure.com | hdpcbd.com

Opens in new window Enhance the delicate aromas and nuanced flavors of Pinot Noir wines with Riedel Grape Pinot Noir glasses.

Riedel Grape Pinot Noir Glasses, Set of 2, $49.00

Kitchen Kaboodle

Designed for true wine enthusiasts, the Riedel Grape Pinot Noir glasses are crafted to enhance the delicate aromas and nuanced flavors of Pinot Noir wines. These stunning crystal glasses highlight each sip, making them an ideal gift for anyone who loves wine. Make every pour perfect with Riedel’s renowned elegance!

kitchenkaboodle.com | Four Portland Area Stores

Opens in new window BIRD cannabis is crafted for connoisseurs, with premium genetics and artisan-level cultivation.

BIRD Cannabis, $30

Nectar Cannabis

Experience cannabis crafted for connoisseurs. BIRD is grown with compost tea and beneficial microbes, paired with premium genetics and artisan-level cultivation. The result? A product that redefines indoor-grown cannabis flower. The perfect gift for the holidays, find it at your local Nectar. Fly High with BIRD!

nectar.store | 15930 SW Regatta Ln

Opens in new window This selection presents a new opportunity to create something special that reflects the season, people, and place where each vintage was grown.

Winemaker’s Series, $150

Stoller Family Estate

This selection offers an exploration of Stoller’s winemaking philosophy. Each vintage presents a new opportunity to create something special that reflects the season, people, and place where it was grown. Includes: 2022 Winemaker’s Series Classic Clones Pinot Noir, Heritage Clones Pinot Noir, Whole Cluster Pinot Noir, and Gift Box.

shop.stollerwinegroup.com | 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton

Opens in new window Noblecraft 10 pack of half-gram pre-rolls, crafted using top quality flower.

Noblecraft 10pk Pre-Rolls, $18

Northwest Cannabis Company

Amazing Noblecraft 10 pack of half-gram pre-rolls! Crafted using top quality flower, a beautiful package, and sealed for freshness. Available at a great price and in multiple strains. Northwest Cannabis Company donates a portion of the proceeds to support the Tualatin Riverkeepers’ efforts to build watershed stewardship.

northwestcannabis.com | 17937 SW McEwan Rd