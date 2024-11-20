Photography Gifts

This content features paid advertising.

These thoughtful picks for the aspiring photographer in your life may just be the distraction they need.

Opens in new window Give the gift of learning new skills & connecting with other photographers with workshops and classes from Pro Photo Supply.

Workshops and Photography Classes from Pro Photo Supply, Free–$499.99

Pro Photo Supply

Learn new skills & connect with other photographers via workshops and classes from Pro Photo Supply. From macro photography to post-processing, film photo walks to lighting classes, Pro Photo Supply looks to facilitate the learning of new skills and development of community through the wide variety of educational opportunities they offer!

Sony Alpha 7R V Full-frame Mirrorless Camera, Sale Price of $3,499.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Sony Alpha 7R V Full-frame Mirrorless Camera is the future of imaging. With next-generation AI-based Auto-Focus, spectacular high-res movies and picture quality this camera creates the highest level of imaging performance. Purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up,or ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 12/22.

Opens in new window The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens delivers excellent sharpness while also producing beautifully rendered ‘bokeh’ all focal lengths

Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens, Sale price of $1,099.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens delivers excellent sharpness throughout the total zoom range, while also producing beautifully rendered ‘bokeh’ or background defocus at all focal lengths. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 12/22.

Opens in new window The Nikon Z 8 FX-format Mirrorless Camera Body is high quality and professionally made.

Nikon Z 8 FX-format Mirrorless Camera Body, Sale Price of $3,499.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Nikon Z 8 FX-format Mirrorless Camera Body delivers high quality video and still photography in a compact modular design. Its professional build and operation make it the choice for Nikon fans everywhere. Purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 12/29.

Opens in new window Get the Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f2.8, Nikon Nikkor Z 28-75mm f2.8, and Nikon Nikkor Z 70-180mm f2.8 Lenses for a deal!

Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f2.8 Lens, Nikon Nikkor Z 28-75mm f2.8 Lens, and Nikon Nikkor Z 70-180mm f2.8 Lens, Bundled Sale Price of $2,949.97

Pro Photo Supply

The Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f2.8, Nikon Nikkor Z 28-75mm f2.8, and Nikon Nikkor Z 70-180mm f2.8 Lenses are affordable, professional lenses with fast apertures for Nikon Z cameras. Purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 12/29.

Opens in new window The Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM Lens is excellent in low-light performance and has enhanced depth of field control.

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM Lens, Sale Price of $2,799.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM Lens with its f/2 maximum aperture is excellent for low-light performance in addition to enhanced depth of field control for isolating subjects. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 11/24.

Opens in new window The Canon EOD R8 Mirrorless Camera is perfect for creators ready to set up their content creation.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera, Sale Price of $1,199.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera combines high-performance full-frame capabilities with a lightweight and compact design for creators ready to step up their content creation. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 11/24.

Opens in new window The Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera delivers high-resolution, stunning images and excellent-quality video recording.

Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera, Sale Price of $1,599.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera delivers high-resolution, stunning images. In addition to its versatile suite of stills capabilities, the X-T5 is also a highly capable moviemaking machine. Purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 01/05/24.

Opens in new window The FUJINON XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens allows imagemakers to enjoy the true meaning of versatility.

Fujifilm FUJINON XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens, Sale Price of $499.99

Pro Photo Supply

The FUJINON XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens brings a variety of scenes and subjects within reach. From landscapes to portraiture, imagemakers enjoy the true meaning of versatility. Purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 01/05/24.

