Practical Gifts

Original Thunderpants are available in seven different unique, colorful prints and a variety of solid colors.

Original Thunderpants, $26

Thunderpants USA

Thunderpants USA underwear are designed not to roll up or fall down—can you say wedgie-free?! Made here in Portland with Organic Cotton for long-lasting ultimate comfort, they are sure to draw a smile from the person receiving them.

thunderpantsusa.com

Twelve magically lush oil painting renditions of twelve unforgettable Oregon destinations.

2025 Oregon Calendar by Michele Maule, $30

Crafty Wonderland

A beautiful 2025 calendar featuring colorful illustrations of twelve iconic Oregon destinations. The perfect gift for the Oregon lovers in your life! Each illustration was drawn using gouache paint by Portland artist, Michele Maule. Printed on uncoated vellum paper and measuring 11″x14″. Spiral bound with a hole for hanging.

craftywonderland.com | 2022 NE Alberta St + 808 SW 10th Ave

Lafco NY Candles elevate spaces and are available in 30 custom scents, making them perfect for gifting.

Lafco NY Candles, $75

Urbanite

This is a luxe gift in artistic, color popping, long lasting essential botanicals. Sustainable ingredients, handblown glass, 90 hours of burn time and 30 custom scent options!

ubanitepdx.com | 1005 SE Grand Ave

50 WW Covers and the stories they told: one for each year we've been around.

50 Covers for 50 Years, $35.00

Willamette Week

Grab a copy of our new retrospective cover book! Every story captures something about the time, the city and WW itself - a paper that for 50 years has been both in love with Portland and its toughest critic, while showcasing some extraordinary, talented journalists.

store.wweek.com

Get your weekly paper, delivered right to you.

Weekly WW Delivery!

Willamette Week

We offer subscriptions on a sliding scale. If you can, it’s encouraged to pay at a higher tier to help fund the journalism we’re proud to keep delivering every week!