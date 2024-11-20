Whimsical Gifts

Give the Gift of a Cruise!, $50+
Portland Spirit Cruises & Events
Delight your loved ones with the gift of lasting memories on the water — Portland Spirit offers brunch, lunch, and dinner cruises year-round, plus summertime happy hour cruises and jetboat excursions to the Columbia River Gorge. Gift cards are available in any denomination and are delivered instantly via email.
portlandspirit.com | 110 SE Caruthers St
Portland Art Museum Gift Memberships, $80+
Portland Art Museum
Connect, reflect, and be inspired while supporting the arts in the community! Membership includes FREE Museum admission and access to all things Museum and PAM CUT: exhibitions, member events, programs, lectures, artist talks, camps, classes, films, happenings at the Tomorrow Theater, and more! Plus, you can get $10 off a membership with code GIFT24M.
portlandartmuseum.org | 1219 SW Park Ave
“Dusty…at Home” Calendar, $30
Artist Phyllis Yes
Get 12 Months of men doing chores! Well, not literally, but figuratively. Portland Artist Phyllis Yes has turned her collection of photographs and paintings into a 2025 calendar. It’s the perfect, semi-serious, semi-silly gift for the hard-to-please people in your life. Purchase your calendar via Venmo @phyllisyes, please provide your name, address and specify “paintings” or “photos” in the memo.
Boo Dildo, $39
She Bop
Tis the season to prioritize pleasure! This chubby dildo named Boo is a wider-than-usual delight without the typical length of larger dildos. This festive treat is crafted from ultra soft medical-grade silicone and features a unique splash pattern. For an extra touch of holiday cheer, a surprise goodie is included.
sheboptheshop.com | 909 N Beech St / 3213 SE Division St
Give a Brick Today!, $150
Pioneer Courthouse Square
This holiday season join the over 85,000 Portlanders who own a piece of the city’s living room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square for that special someone in your life. Gift wrapping available!
thesquarepdx.org | 715 SW Morrison St Ste 702