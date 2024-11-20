Whimsical Gifts

Opens in new window Delight your loved ones with the gift of a brunch, lunch, or dinner cruises that will create lasting memories.

Give the Gift of a Cruise!, $50+

Portland Spirit Cruises & Events

Delight your loved ones with the gift of lasting memories on the water — Portland Spirit offers brunch, lunch, and dinner cruises year-round, plus summertime happy hour cruises and jetboat excursions to the Columbia River Gorge. Gift cards are available in any denomination and are delivered instantly via email.

portlandspirit.com | 110 SE Caruthers St

Portland Art Museum Gift Memberships Connect foster reflection and inspiration, while supporting the arts in the community. (Nina Johnson)

Portland Art Museum Gift Memberships, $80+

Portland Art Museum

Connect, reflect, and be inspired while supporting the arts in the community! Membership includes FREE Museum admission and access to all things Museum and PAM CUT: exhibitions, member events, programs, lectures, artist talks, camps, classes, films, happenings at the Tomorrow Theater, and more! Plus, you can get $10 off a membership with code GIFT24M.

portlandartmuseum.org | 1219 SW Park Ave

Portland Artist Phyllis Yes has turned her collection of photographs and paintings into 12 Months of men doing chores.

“Dusty…at Home” Calendar, $30

Artist Phyllis Yes

Get 12 Months of men doing chores! Well, not literally, but figuratively. Portland Artist Phyllis Yes has turned her collection of photographs and paintings into a 2025 calendar. It’s the perfect, semi-serious, semi-silly gift for the hard-to-please people in your life. Purchase your calendar via Venmo @phyllisyes, please provide your name, address and specify “paintings” or “photos” in the memo.

About Phyllis Yes

Boo is a wider-than-usual chubby dildo, without the the typical length of larger dildos.

Boo Dildo, $39

She Bop

Tis the season to prioritize pleasure! This chubby dildo named Boo is a wider-than-usual delight without the typical length of larger dildos. This festive treat is crafted from ultra soft medical-grade silicone and features a unique splash pattern. For an extra touch of holiday cheer, a surprise goodie is included.

sheboptheshop.com | 909 N Beech St / 3213 SE Division St

Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square for that special someone in your life this holiday season.

Give a Brick Today!, $150

Pioneer Courthouse Square

This holiday season join the over 85,000 Portlanders who own a piece of the city’s living room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square for that special someone in your life. Gift wrapping available!

thesquarepdx.org | 715 SW Morrison St Ste 702