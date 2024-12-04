Shop Local With Willamette Week

Willamette Week Advertorial
Every purchase is a chance to support what matters, and this holiday season, we’ve made it easier than ever to invest in your local community. Our Shop Local collection spotlights Portland businesses, giving you a go-to guide for thoughtful gifts that give back. Explore the list below and help strengthen the heart of Portland while you shop.
Literary Arts
716 SE Grand Ave
Open daily, 10 am– 9 pm
Books, events, and writing Classes!
Literary Arts is a nonprofit literary center known for Portland Arts & Lectures, Portland Book Festival, Writers in the Schools, Oregon Book Awards, and much more. They recently opened an independent bookstore in their new HQ on Portland’s Central Eastside.
Pro Photo Supply
1112 NW 19th Ave Portland, OR, 97209
Open Mon - Fri, 8 am - 6 pm & Sat., 8 am - 5 pm.
Equipment for professional and novice photographers and filmmakers.
Oregon’s source for all things photography and video for over 40 years. From their retail store to their rental department to their lab, photographers and filmmakers of every level look to Pro Photo’s knowledgeable staff to help them tell stories.
Caseus Diem
3320 SE Division St
Open Wed - Sun, 11 am - 7 pm
Cheese and other accouterments.
This place is a cheese lovers’ paradise! A Gouda time! Nothing cheddar than this shop!
Kitchen Kaboodle
Four Portland-area Stores & Online
Housewares, furniture & more!
At Kitchen Kaboodle’s stores, you’ll find an unequaled selection of the finest cookware, bakeware, cutlery, tools & gadgets, kitchen appliances, and much more, all carefully selected by our buyers. This includes distinctive selections of furniture you can’t find anywhere else. Kitchen Kaboodle is also celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025!
Crafty Wonderland
2022 NE Alberta St & 808 SW 10th Ave
Amazing Portland-made goods! Shop local + support artists!
Crafty Wonderland’s two retail shops exclusively sell handmade goods by Portland-area artists! It’s the best place in town to spread local love and find one-of-a -ind gifts! They also host a large art + craft market twice a year at the Oregon Convention Center. Catch their next event Dec. 13 - 15.
High Desert Pure
Most Local Dispensaries & Online
Full-spectrum, all-natural Cannabis and CBD topicals, tinctures, edibles and more.
To find High Desert Pure cannabis products in Oregon, check with your local dispensary. If you’re looking for their CBD products, head to HDPCBD.com to shop.
Stoller Family Estate
Dayton, OR
Open daily, 10 am - 5:30 pm
Wine, and wine-tasting opportunities.
Happy holidays from Stoller Family Estate. This year, we are grateful to share the bounty of our estate with you. For holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and beyond, our gifting guide offers a thoughtful collection of wines for every celebration. From our table to yours, we wish you a beautiful season with family and friends— and of course, lots of wine.
Pioneer Courthouse Square
715 SW Morrison St. Ste 702
Give a Brick Today!
This holiday season join the over 85,000 Portlanders who own a piece of our city’s living room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Gift wrapping available!
City Liquidators Furniture Warehouse
823 SE 3rd
Open daily, 9 am to 6 pm
New home & office furniture and general merchandise
City Liquidators carries Portland’s largest selection of new home and office furniture! Plus a large selection of home decor and home products. Local and Family owned since 1977!
The Flower Pot
Online & pop-ups mostly
Artisanal weed accessories from around the world.
This holiday season, support a local, woman-led brand curating cannabis objets d’art for the indulgent grown-ups on your list.
Portland Art Museum
1219 SW Park Ave
Open Wed-Sun 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Give the gift of art, community and learning with a membership to Portland Art Museum.
The Portland Art Museum is more than just a museum—it’s a dynamic hub where patrons can engage with diverse communities through exceptional art and film. Dedicated to collecting, preserving, and educating, PAM enriches both present and future generations.