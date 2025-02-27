Get Your Little Ones to Join Portland Ultimate This Summer

Join Portland Ultimate this summer and play one of the fastest growing sports in the world! Ultimate combines the best elements of soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. Portland Ultimate summer camps offer affordable, week-long camps for all ages and levels of experience. Camps run June 23rd through August 15th, and are for ages five through 18.

At Portland Ultimate summer camps, accomplished coaches foster a safe and inclusive environment that promotes spirit of the game. These underlying principles reinforce mutual respect and trust between opponents; communication and conflict resolution skills; and self confidence—both on and off the field of play.

Plus, all of participants receive a free summer camp t-shirt and disc! Head to portlandultimate.org/summer-camps-overview-2025 to learn more.

