Want your kids to be more in-tune with the natural world? Let them grow, learn, and have fun outdoors with Tryon Forest Adventures. They can observe the sights and sounds of the changing seasons in the forest. Hike tree-lined trails and cross the many bridges over Tryon Creek. Hone their nature science knowledge with hands-on activities and practicing observation skills.

(Tim LaBarge)

Express their creativity by writing journals, storytelling, and making arts and crafts in our indoor nature classroom space. Run and play games in an open meadow, then build a fort of tree limbs and moss nearby. Friends of Tryon Creek look forward to welcoming your family to Tryon this year!

Camps happening weekly from June 23rd to August 29th, and are open to children ages six through 14. Visit tryonfriends.org/forest-adventures to learn more.