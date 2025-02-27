Hang With Hagrid and More at Northwest Children’s Theater and School

(David B. Kinder)
By Promotions

Hang with Hagrid, eat tacos with dragons and defy gravity with Elphaba, all while making new friends and enhancing your performance skills! Northwest Children’s Theater’s award-winning Summer Camp offers both half-day and full-day camps for ages 4-14. Camps take place at multiple locations in Portland, Beaverton and Sherwood, June 16 through August 22.

Choose from 30+ exciting camp titles, including Pete the Cat, Bluey’s Big Adventure, Mario’s Super Party, Sleeping Beauty, The Legend of Percy Jackson, Mary Poppins, Romeo and Juliet and more! Friends and families are invited to final demonstrations on the last day of camp.

Visit nwcts.org/summer-camp-25/ to learn more and plan your summer camp experience.

