Kids Can Find Inspiration at Portland Drama Club’s Summer Camps

By Promotions

Portland Drama Club offer 1-week and 2-week camps where children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade learn all about the business of putting on a show. This year’s camps happen: June 16-28, July 7-19, July 21-25, July 21-Aug 2, Aug 11-23.

Complete with costumes, sets and prop, their staff work hard and end with a big production on our outdoor stage. Kids will learn the fun is achieved through a little hard work, sweat, and lots of laughter. Because, theater is for everyone!

Head to portlanddramaclub.org/summer-camps to learn more.

