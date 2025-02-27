Opal Creek Expeditions Brings Youth and Adults to the Great Outdoors

Through their small-group backcountry expeditions, Opal Creek Expeditions bring youth ages ten through 17 and adults face-to-face with the outdoor places that make Oregon great—pristine mountain streams, uncut vistas, and old-growth forests.

With offerings for all ages and abilities, Opal Creek Expeditions traverse miles of backcountry trail, summit ridgelines and peaks, and visit sub-alpine lakes and streams, for a unique and rewarding backcountry experience. As each participant learns the ins and outs of backpacking, their confidence grows—in their skills and in themselves.