Opal Creek Expeditions Brings Youth and Adults to the Great Outdoors

There are offerings for all abilities.

By Promotions

Through their small-group backcountry expeditions, Opal Creek Expeditions bring youth ages ten through 17 and adults face-to-face with the outdoor places that make Oregon great—pristine mountain streams, uncut vistas, and old-growth forests.

With offerings for all ages and abilities, Opal Creek Expeditions traverse miles of backcountry trail, summit ridgelines and peaks, and visit sub-alpine lakes and streams, for a unique and rewarding backcountry experience. As each participant learns the ins and outs of backpacking, their confidence grows—in their skills and in themselves.

