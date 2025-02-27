Saturday Academy’s Next Generation Summer Programs Offer Involved and Energetic Learning Opportunities

Saturday Academy’s Next Generation Summer Programs run June 23 through August 22 and offer immersive and dynamic learning experiences for grades K-8, blending Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math in exciting ways! Previous campers have built LEGO robots, create stop-motion movies, program a video game, and even designed their own board games. What will your camper create?

Each week, kids can explore different skills—from visual storytelling to science experiments, engineering challenges, and geomapping adventures. With small class sizes, expert educators, and hands-on, interactive projects, kids move beyond just learning this summer at Saturday Academy’s Next Generation Summer Programs! Camps are hosted at University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd.

Visit saturdayacademy.org/SummerCamp to learn more.