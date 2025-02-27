St. Mary’s Academy Camps Are Filled With Hands-On Activities

St. Mary’s Academy girls-only camps run June through August, and are filled with adventures, hands-on activities, and a variety of fun games to pique every girl’s interests.

Current SMA students serve as camp counselors, facilitating valuable learning experiences and mentoring campers. Attending summer camp is the perfect way to familiarize yourself with the unique educational culture and community of St. Mary’s.

Camps serve students in the third and fourth grades. Visit stmaryspdx.org/beyond-the-classroom/summerprogram2025 to learn more.