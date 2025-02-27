Take Your Kids to the (Bouldering) Gym This Summer

Sign your kids up to climb in a fun, social environment led by talented instructors. At The Circuit’s Camp Rockstar, tiny climbers between the ages of six and 12 can problem solve, and build confidence on and off the wall.

The camp gives kids a fun summer climbing experience. Skilled teachers maintain a constant sense of the overall enjoyment level—arguably the hardest part— and adjust the schedule accordingly to keep fun levels high!

Camp Rockstar runs June through August, and can be found at various Circuit Gym locations in the Portland metro area. Visit thecircuitgym.com to learn more, and get general idea of what each day during camp looks like.