Sellwood Community House Summer Camp Is 10 Timeless Weeks of Fun!

Sellwood Community House offers ten weeks of old-fashioned summer fun, for ages 3 through rising high school students. Registration is available by the week, from June 18th-August 22nd.

Join us for a whole summer of camp skits, talent shows, pool days, neighborhood explorations, arts and crafts, sports and games, and most importantly, creating lasting memories with friends.

We have camps for preschoolers through rising kindergarteners, 1st-5th graders, and a Counselor-in-Training program for incoming 6th-9th graders. Registration opens March 12th.

Visit sellwoodcommunityhouse.org/summer-camps-2025 to learn more!