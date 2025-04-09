Stop By Groundworks’ Electric Lettuce Locations for Perfectly Themed Merch

Deals + Discounts:

One of our biggest and most exciting sales of the year is here! Groundworks X Electric Lettuce’s popular limited-edition 420 Totes are back with curated products at great price points. Brand Specific Promo runs April 11–20. Totes on sale for Loyalty Members on April 16 and public sale April 17–20. Supplies are limited—once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Choose from 5 themed totes ($83–$125), each with a surprise Frequency card. 100 lucky customers will score a Golden Ticket with prizes like Puffco Peaks, $100 store credit, and more.

Shop anytime during the promo to be entered into a raffle.

Plus, 20+ brands up to 60% off. No discounts after April 20—regular inventory returns April 21!

electriclettuce.com | Various locations in Portland

This story is part of Willamette Week’s 420 Guide, publishing 4/9 and 4/16.