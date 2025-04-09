Head to Northwest Cannabis Company’s 2025 Cannafest For an Immersive 420 Experience

Deals + Discounts:

Northwest Cannabis Company presents Northwest Cannafest 2025, a three-day 420 super store event with 40-50% off all cannabis products storewide, April 18, 19, & 20! Celebrate 420 with the Northwest Cannabis Crew, and enjoy their vendor showcase, incredible DJs, live glass blowing, taco food truck, free cookies. Step up to their spinning wheel for the chance to win free swag and prizes. Plus a percentage of all sales go to support the Tualatin River Keepers!

northwestcannabis.com | 17937 SW McEwan Rd, Tualatin | 971-634-4400

This story is part of Willamette Week’s 420 Guide, publishing 4/9 and 4/16.