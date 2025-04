Deals + Discounts:

Celebrate 420 at Oregrown, Portland’s biggest 420 event! Enjoy 20%-50% off storewide on April 19 & 20. Experience in-store vendors, live painting, delicious food, and treats. Spend $100 and receive a swag bag. Don’t miss these unbeatable deals—join the celebration at Oregrown!

oregrown.com | 111 NE 12th Ave | 503-477-6898

This story is part of Willamette Week’s 420 Guide, publishing 4/9 and 4/16.