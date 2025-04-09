It’s April, and you know what that means: 420, blaze it! No, but really—every stoner’s annual excuse to stock up on their most-loved products or venture out of their comfort zone and try something special is fast approaching. This year, we suggest mixing things up; because, why not try something new? Our 420 Guide can help you, providing a plethora of exciting new options for you, at a deal. Feel free to stick with your tried and true cannabis favorites, but we promise you won’t be disappointed with our list of must-visit spots, offering some of the best deals in town
Willamette Week’s Guide To Making the Most of 420
Stoners rejoice, we’re gearing up to celebrate all things cannabis, and cannabis related.
Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office. Support WW's journalism today.