Willamette Week’s Guide To Making the Most of 420

It’s April, and you know what that means: 420, blaze it! No, but really—every stoner’s annual excuse to stock up on their most-loved products or venture out of their comfort zone and try something special is fast approaching. This year, we suggest mixing things up; because, why not try something new? Our 420 Guide can help you, providing a plethora of exciting new options for you, at a deal. Feel free to stick with your tried and true cannabis favorites, but we promise you won’t be disappointed with our list of must-visit spots, offering some of the best deals in town