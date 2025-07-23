Don’t Miss Portland’s First Staycation Weekend

This September, rediscover the beating heart of the city–your city. Pack a bag, book a room, and see Portland like you’ve never seen it before—by waking up right in the middle of it all.

How? Allow us to introduce the Portland Staycation Weekend: a three-day invitation for Portlanders to fall in love with the city center all over again. Friday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 14 locals will be encouraged to check into one of downtown’s many hotels and spend the weekend exploring, eating, shopping, and celebrating.

There’s no better time to stay downtown. PDX Pop Now, Portland’s beloved homegrown music festival, will showcase our incredible local talent. On Saturday night, you can join a sea of green and gold as the Portland Timbers face off against the New York Red Bulls at Providence Park—a match that will electrify the city.

Sunday, choose to leave your car behind and experience downtown on two wheels (or feet) during Downtown Sunday Parkways. Key streets, including Broadway, will close to cars and open only for cyclists, pedestrians, families, and pop-up activities. Imagine Broadway transformed into a festival street alive with people, music, food, and local surprises around every corner.

Beyond these marquee events, downtown’s restaurants, retailers, and small businesses are teaming up to create special experiences for guests who book a hotel for the weekend, or are simply visiting for the day or evening. Think chef’s-choice cocktails, special menus, pop-up shopping experiences, prizes, and little surprises designed to make the city feel new again.

Portland Staycation Weekend is more than a fun weekend getaway—it’s a chance to be reminded of what makes the city special, and to show our collective support for downtown’s small businesses, museums and cultural institutions, and our local hospitality industry. By filling every hotel room with Portlanders, we create energy and momentum that radiates through the city and beyond.

PBA Staycation Night

This invitation: check in, step out, and take part. Invite your neighbors, book club, soccer squad, work crew, dog park buddies, or roller derby team. Everyone’s welcome. Make it a family adventure, a romantic escape, or a friends’ weekend in the heart of Portland. The possibilities are endless!

Visit PortlandStaycation.com for a list of participating hotels/restaurants/retailers, a full event schedule, and special offers that make staying downtown a no-brainer. Book early to get the best deals—rooms will go fast.

Portlanders, this is a chance to show up for our city, for each other, and for the promise that downtown is still the beating heart of this place we love and call home.

See you Downtown, September 12–14. Bring your overnight bag—and your sense of adventure.