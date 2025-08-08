The North Coast Express Expands Car-Free Access to the Oregon’s North Coast

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.

Summer’s not over yet, and there’s still plenty of time for weekend beach trips. No ride? No problem. The North Coast Express offers a new, stress-free way to experience the North Coast—no keys, carpooling, or gas stops required. This eco-friendly Express bus is the newest addition to the region’s growing network of car-free travel options; and you’re definitely going to want to check it out.

Now through August, you can hop aboard and enjoy a full day of coastal exploration, or plan a longer stay and take advantage of flexible return-day ticketing.

Expanding Car-Free Access to the Coast

This exciting new addition to public transit comes as a part of The North Coast Express Pilot Project. The project’s goal is to increase connectivity by offering an accessible and convenient shuttle service that takes riders from the Portland Metro area to and along the North Coast region.

Running Fridays through Sundays, this seasonal service connects the city with some of the Oregon Coast’s most iconic destinations: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, and the Tillamook Creamery. While you ride, enjoy free wi-fi—where connectivity is available— clean, spacious restrooms and wheelchair accessibility. Food and drinks are allowed, but you’ll have to leave the pets at home if you’re planning to catch a ride.

Morning Departures and Coastal Connections

Each morning, two express routes will depart from the Sunset Transit Center in Beaverton:

Northbound Express: Seaside → Cannon Beach → Astoria

Southbound Express: Rockaway Beach → Tillamook Creamery

A midday connector service allows for hop-on, hop-off travel between coastal towns. Both express routes return to Beaverton in the evening, giving passengers ample time to enjoy local attractions, food, and the coastline.

Here are a few activities to keep on your radar, and worth hopping on the North Coast Express for:

Rockaway Beach Music Festival, August 16–17:

Two full days of music, food, art, and community at the beautiful Rockaway Beach wayside, a totally free event open to all! Perfect for families, but also, anyone else who loves local gatherings and fun times.

Hood to Coast Finish Line in Seaside, August 22–23:

The Providence Hood & Portland To Coast Relays is the most prolific and participated in running and walking relay race in the world. It’s known as the Mother of All Relays , so if this is up your alley, catch a free ride there on the North Coast Express.

Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament, August 7-10:

Sports, sports, sports! This is the LARGEST Beach Volleyball Tournament in North America. Each year, over 40,000+ people nationally flock to Seaside for four days of Volleyball on our incredible Oregon coastline.

Tufted Puffin Walks, Cannon Beach, August 22-23:

Okay, who doesn’t love a good birding moment? Bird aficionados and the bird-curious will meet at the ramp by Wayfarer (or look for an orange flag by Haystack Rock) and stroll the beach looking for puffins.

For riders looking to recreate, there’s limited storage available for bikes, surfboards, coolers, and other large items, so be sure to plan accordingly. No matter if you’re planning a spontaneous day or weekend trip to the beach, the North Coast Express offers a relaxed, comfortable and sustainable (yay!) way to explore at your own place.

Through August take advantage of a super special promo: 50% off all tickets with the code 50OFF. 50% off tickets. 100% coastal magic. Gee, that stress-free day trip or weekend adventure basically planned itself, and at an affordable price point! Sit back, relax, and enjoy scenic coastal travel—without the traffic or parking stress.

Tickets, schedules, and full route details are available at visittheoregoncoast.com/express .

A project of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. Funded in part by Travel Oregon.