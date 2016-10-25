It doesn’t matter where you sit in Clyde Common. In all likelihood, you’re going to have a conversation with a total stranger, and that’s pretty cool. Whether it’s the tatted-up youngsters next to you at one of the community tables, gushing over their crispy, porky lumpia ($7), or the Silicon Valley expats in the two-top to your right, the frenetically laid-back vibe here seems to draw out the conversationalist in all of us. And if you’re not talking about politics or what brewery to hit up afterwards, you’ll probably just discuss chef Carlo Lamagna’s food.