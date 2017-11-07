But often it's the little details that set Nak Won above everyone else. Seafood pancakes, for instance, are a staple in Korean food, and Nak Won's are as stellar as they come, but their oft-ignored green onion-only cousin is revelatory here. The lack of extra moisture from the seafood allows the pancake to retain its crusty crunch longer, and a few splashes of the super-salty dipping sauce that accompanies it makes for some phenomenal mouthfuls. Nak Won also sports the only gamja (mashed potato salad) banchan really worth eating in town—tangy, sweet and salty.