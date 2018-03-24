If you haven't already read about Kee's #Loaded Kitchen, our 2018 Cart of the Year, you should probably do so now.
Kiauna Nelson's four-pound plates of homestyle dishes—known to include mac n' cheese, fried chicken and butter-soaked green beans—have grown insanely popular.
The menu, which changes daily, is only posted on Instagram, right before Kee's opens at noon. And until the cart sells out, which usually only takes a couple hours, there's always a line out front.
Here's a look inside the kitchen to see what the hype is all about. Caution: do not watch while hungry. Or do, and be prepared to salivate.
GO: Kee's #Loaded Kitchen, 4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-516-2078, facebook.com/KeesLoadedKitchen. Open noon Thursday-Saturday, 1 pm Sunday till the food runs out. Instagram: @keesloadedkitchen. After service Sunday, March 25, Kee's will move to the Beech Street pod at 3625 NE MLK Jr. Blvd.
