Overall, Arden is sleek, urbane and, at times, extraordinary—an avowedly wine-focused restaurant bringing wine-friendly cuisine to a city both literally and figuratively thirsty for it. Hang around the lounge with a curious expression and Arden's friendly staff may surprise you with a splash or micro-pour of something or other from its generous cellar. Though glass pours are the focus, the bottle list at Arden is deep and quixotic; I especially appreciate its page-length dedication to riesling (listed from dry to sweet), and the restaurant's deep bench of vintage wines from Ridge Vineyards.