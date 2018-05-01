1. Bistro Agnes
527 SW 12th Ave., 503-222-0979, bistroagnes.com
The new venture from the chefs behind Ox is at its best with rich, no-holds-barred French dishes. The cassoulet has enough duck confit, pork belly, toulouse sausage and white beans to work as an entree for two.
2. Canard
734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.
The third restaurant from superstar chef Gabe Rucker is now open, and it promises to be much more casual than either Le Pigeon or his downtown bistro, Little Bird.
3. Palomar
959 SE Division St., 971-266-8276.
Along with an extensive daiquiri list, award-winning bartender Ricky Gomez's new Cuban joint also serves larger dishes that include plates of Cuban pork and an oyster selection.
4. Biwa
215 SE 9th Ave., 503-239-8830, biwarestaurant.com.
The venerable izakaya now offers counter service, and while the new format isn't entirely successful, the tonkatsu bento box is excellent.
5. Scottie's Pizza
2128 SE Division St., 971-544-7878, scottiespizzaparlor.com.
Square DeFino slices are made of a specially fermented dough. It's simple. Its revelatory. Get 'em while they last.
