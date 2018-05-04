Owned by Stumptown Coffee founder Duane Sorenson, Roman Candle opened as a pizzeria and bakery in 2013. The abrupt menu change came as a shock to costumers and for weeks, went without out any public acknowledgement from management. But an article published yesterday by Portland Monthly revealed that the restaurant is still run by Sorenson, who recently went vegan. The restaurant will be renamed Holiday. An official announcement about the rebranding is expected by the end of next week.