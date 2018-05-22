1. Bistro Agnes
527 SW 12th Ave., 503-222-0979, bistroagnes.com.
The new venture from the chefs behind Ox is at its best with rich, no-holds-barred French dishes. The cassoulet has enough duck confit, pork belly, toulouse sausage and white beans to work as an entree for two.
2. Palomar
959 SE Division St., 971-266-8276, barpalomar.com.
The divine daiquiris at champion bartender Ricky Gomez's new place are perfectly complemented by the Cuban diner food. The Frita Cubana ($9) is a messy, beef and pork chorizo burger that channels Carl's Jr. straight into the elite tier of Portland burgers.
3. Arden Wine Bar & Kitchen
417 NW 10th Ave., 503-206-6097, ardenwinebarandkitchen.com.
The new restaurant and wine bar in the heart of the Pearl District is sleek, urbane and, at times, extraordinary—an avowedly wine-focused restaurant bringing wine-friendly cuisine to a city both literally and figuratively thirsty for it.
4. Cully Central
4579 NE Cully Blvd., 503-206-8911.
Cully Central is something unique in Portland: a Lao beer bar. It turns out dishes you can't find anywhere else, in particular a subtle khao piek sen chicken noodle soup with thick and chewy rice noodles and a light cinnamon and pepper broth.
5. Grains of Wrath
230 NE 5th Ave., Camas, Wash., 360-210-5717, gowbeer.com.
Ex-Fat Head's brewer Mike Hunsaker's new brewpub finally gives you a reason to visit Camas, and not just for the beers—the small plates, in particular the pork belly, are worth the drive on their own.
Comments