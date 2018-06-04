Rosen and Voelz did not offer a reason for the restaurant's closure, but they have spent the last few years tinkering with Biwa's format. In 2016, they effectively split the business in half, moving the restaurant into a different space in the same building and rechristening the old spot as a bar called Parasol. It recombined a year later. Earlier this year, they began offering counter service and a bento-focused lunch menu.