"On Saturday June 9th Biwa, our strange little monster, is closing after dinner service at 10:00…," they wrote. "But, you know, forever…"
Opened in 2007, in a subterranean space at Southeast 9th Avenue and Ash Street, Biwa swiftly became a sensation in the Portland dining scene, hailed for its ramen, happy-hour burger and tavern-style atmosphere.
Rosen and Voelz did not offer a reason for the restaurant's closure, but they have spent the last few years tinkering with Biwa's format. In 2016, they effectively split the business in half, moving the restaurant into a different space in the same building and rechristening the old spot as a bar called Parasol. It recombined a year later. Earlier this year, they began offering counter service and a bento-focused lunch menu.
Noraneko, Biwa's sister restaurant in Industrial Southeast, will remain open.
Read the full announcement of Biwa's closure—which includes a tribute to the recently departed Cafe Castagna—here.
