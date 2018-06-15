You'll surely be surprised to discover a business with a barely-disguised double entendre for a name—it refers to the pink onions used on their tacos, wink wink—has stirred up controversy in the past. A now-closed location in Scottsdale, Ariz., was named one of the best spots in the country to have an affair by extra-marital dating website Ashley Madison. In 2011, an LA location celebrated Cinco de Mayo by painting an actual, live donkey pink, leading to calls for a boycott.