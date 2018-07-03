Several appetizers were unavailable during my visits, so the entrees are more reliable. The national dish of the Ivory Coast, attieke poisson braise, took my palate into foreign territory—its sweet-tart sauce with a hint of mustard made my eyes roll into the back of my head. You can also get the dish with chicken or grilled fish, but the deep-fried whole tilapia was my favorite. It arrived wonderfully crispy, its light flavor and moist flesh marrying with the super-sweet stewed tomato and onions and reduced sauce. The accompanying attieke, a dish of steamed grated cassava, was like a cross of couscous and quinoa—you can get it in place of rice with any dish.