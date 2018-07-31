The menu at Casa Zoraya isn't nearly as long as that at Andina, but it takes each dish seriously. While it's a nice place for a date, the best way to devour the traditional dishes is with a party somewhere in the four-to-six range. Items like ceviche de pescado ($23), with its fresh fish, lime sauce, onion, white corn and toasted maize, isn't quite a meal or an appetizer—it's a cold, crunchy dish that gets the tongue ready for more. On a recent visit, the fish of the day were marlin and salmon. The strong flavor of the marlin was perfect for the ceviche marinade. The salmon didn't really add anything, but its presence didn't detract from the dish either.