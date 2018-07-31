1. Wild North
8145 SE 82nd Ave., 971-808-1202, wildnorthpdx.com.
Constructed out of raw lumber, the Wild North food cart looks like a snack shack in the woods. Almost everything on the seasonal menu—which currently includes chilled cucumber gazpacho and barbecue-pork roulade—is prepared in its brick pizza oven and inspired by "the outdoors and rustic cooking methods." It is shaping up as one of the best new food carts of 2018.
2. Super Deluxe
5000 SE Powell Blvd., eatsuperdeluxe.com.
The new drive-thru venture from Little Big Burger co-founder Micah Camden is now open, and there's probably a line of cars wrapped around the building as you read this. Apparently, it's worth the wait—no less an expert than fast-food connoisseur (and former Simpsons writer) Bill Oakley called the signature Deluxe burger the best he's ever had in Portland.
3. King Tide Fish & Shell
1510 SW Harbor Way, 503-295-6166, kingtidefishandshell.com.
Don't expect halibut cheeks or bluefin collars—so far, King Tide is mostly about familiar flavors seen through a new lens. The crab cakes and loaded fries are among the standouts. But even when the dishes fail, you can't beat the riverfront view.
4. Akadi
3601 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-7138, akadipdx.com.
Akadi serves plates from countries throughout West Africa, with a focus on the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso. Chef-owner Fatou Ouattara's cooking is transportive, thanks to a deft ability to build flavor using smoked vegetable mixes in place of spices as the foundation of many of her dishes.
5. Either/Or
4003 N Williams Ave., eitherorpdx.com.
The new North Williams location of the precious Sellwood coffee shop is a brunch spot by day and cocktail bar by night. Stop by in the morning for the Chinese sausage bowl, a sweet-and-salty hangover cure, and the cheeky "Coke Brew"—a chalice filled with crushed ice, Mexican Coke and cold brew.
