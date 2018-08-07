Though the menu lacks a regular slate of meat, fish or poultry entrees, the daily rotating specials compensate somewhat. In fact, the most enjoyable main dish I sampled was Tuesday's "cast iron" chicken for two ($33). The cast iron never made it to the table, but the entire boned and sliced breast and thighs of the skin-on bird were presented on a platter hot, juicy and assertively seasoned. The only demerit was the odd, unwelcome hint of sweetness in the "jus" on the platter. An accompanying bowl of cheesy polenta—"grits," insisted my part-time Southern dining companion—was even better than the chicken itself, but sadly counterpointed by more of those boring mushrooms.