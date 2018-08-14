1. Either/Or
4003 N Williams Ave., eitherorpdx.com.
The new North Williams location of the precious Sellwood coffee shop is a brunch spot by day and cocktail bar by night. Stop by in the morning for the Chinese sausage bowl, a sweet-and-salty hangover cure, and the cheeky "Coke Brew"—a chalice filled with crushed ice, Mexican Coke and cold brew.
2. Wild North
8145 SE 82nd Ave., 971-808-1202, wildnorthpdx.com.
Constructed out of raw lumber, the Wild North food cart looks like a snack shack in the woods. Almost everything on the seasonal menu—which currently includes chilled cucumber gazpacho and barbecue-pork roulade—is prepared in its brick pizza oven and inspired by "the outdoors and rustic cooking methods." It is shaping up to be one of the best new food carts of 2018.
3. Casa Zoraya
841 N Lombard St., 503-384-2455, casazorayapdx.com.
One of Portland's best dining bargains sits on North Lombard, wedged between a mobile phone shop and a leather bar. The menu at this Peruvian-focused eatery isn't nearly as long as that at Andina, but it takes each dish seriously. The standout is the lomo saltado criollo ($20), a tender, stir-fried sirloin dish in a thick, flavorful sauce that's both spicy and sugary.
4. Smallwares
2713 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-954-1172, smallwarespdx.com.
Joanna Ware's acclaimed Asian-inspired restaurant was reborn in the former Chalino space last month. She's brought back the popular fried kale, bacon and fish sauce bowls, while adding a burger and happy-hour menu.
5. King Tide Fish & Shell
1510 SW Harbor Way, 503-295-6166, kingtidefishandshell.com.
Don't expect halibut cheeks or bluefin collars—so far, King Tide is mostly about familiar flavors seen through a new lens. The crab cakes and loaded fries are among the standouts. But even when the dishes fail, you can't beat the riverfront view.
Comments