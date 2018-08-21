In-N-Out, perhaps the West Coast's most exalted burger chain, appears to be inching closer to the Portland area.
According to the Statesman Journal, a representative of the California-based franchise told the Keizer City Council on Monday that the Salem suburb would soon be home to the restaurant's third Oregon location.
That means Portlanders will soon only have to travel 45 minutes to get their hands on an Animal Style 3×3.
Rumors of an In-N-Out opening in the Salem area have circulated since February, when the restaurant's logo appeared on a boarded-up building in downtown Salem. It turned out to be a prank, but the company responded by saying it was in fact evaluating sites in the surrounding area for a possible expansion.
Though the company, in a statement, denied the most recent news, Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark told the Journal that a representative had met with the city council yesterday to discuss the city's sign ordinances and confirmed the franchise would be opening a location in the Keizer Station mall.
This is the closest In-N-Out to Portland yet. The restaurant's other Oregon locations are hours away, in Medford and Grants Pass.
There's no word on a potential opening date. For now, though, there's always Super Deluxe, provided you don't mind idling in the drive-thru line for about as long as it'll take you to get to Keizer.
