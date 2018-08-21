1. Sugarpine Drive-In
1208 E Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, 503-665-6558, sugarpinedrivein.com.
Situated at the gateway to the Gorge, the vibe at Sugarpine is almost that of a camp mess hall, until you remember that camp food was never this good. The pulled-pork sandwich is a balancing act of smoke and sweet, and the waffle grilled cheese is oh-my-God good.
2. Casa Zoraya
841 N Lombard St., 503-384-2455, casazorayapdx.com.
One of Portland's best dining bargains sits on North Lombard Street, wedged between a mobile phone shop and a leather bar. The menu at this Peruvian-focused eatery isn't nearly as long as that at Andina, but it takes each dish seriously. The standout is the lomo saltado criollo ($20), a tender, stir-fried sirloin dish in a thick, flavorful sauce that's both spicy and sugary.
3. Smallwares
25 N Fremont St., 503-206-6421, smallwarespdx.com.
Joanna Ware's acclaimed Asian-inspired restaurant has been reborn in the former Chalino space. She's brought back the popular fried kale, bacon and fish sauce bowls, while adding a burger and happy-hour menu.
4. Super Deluxe
5000 SE Powell Blvd., eatsuperdeluxe.com.
The hype surrounding Micah Camden's new drive-thru venture has neared In-N-Out proportions. The flagship single deluxe burger has a thin patty, but that allows the edges to brown for a satisfying crunch. It's reminiscent of an old-school Arctic Circle burger slathered in Original Fry Sauce.
5. Wild North
8145 SE 82nd Ave., 971-808-1202, wildnorthpdx.com.
Constructed out of raw lumber, the Wild North food cart looks like a snack shack in the woods. Almost everything on the seasonal menu—which currently includes chilled cucumber gazpacho and barbecue-pork roulade—is prepared in its brick pizza oven and inspired by "the outdoors and rustic cooking methods." It is shaping up to be one of the best new food carts of 2018.
Comments