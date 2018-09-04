One of Portland's best dining bargains sits on North Lombard, wedged between a mobile phone shop and a leather bar. The menu at this Peruvian-focused eatery isn't nearly as long as that at Andina, but it takes each dish seriously. The standout is the lomo saltado criollo ($20), a tender, stir-fried sirloin dish in a thick, flavorful sauce that's both spicy and sugary.

