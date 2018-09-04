In July, Kachka finally moved into a much larger, more refined venue several blocks away. But the owners didn't just abandon their smaller digs: At the same time, Kachka's new sister restaurant, Kachinka, took over the old space next to Dig A Pony. Here, the Russian pop is loud, the doors stay open until midnight every day, and you can order several of Kachka's best dishes at happy-hour prices all night long.