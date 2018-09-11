"Pork and beer are two of my favorite things. So when the inaugural Feast's first-night after-parties included both a flip-cup tournament at Lardo and a pork fest at Irving Street Kitchen, nothing was going to keep me away—not even the fact that a pinched nerve had rendered me more or less paralyzed in my right arm. I had been aggressively talking up my flip-cup skills before the injury, and I wasn't about to leave my media team in a lurch. So after several cocktails and about 3 pounds of pork, I slowly limped over to Lardo. Well after midnight, we faced off against a team representing Chefstable. We were well ahead by the time of my turn as the second-to-last flipper. I downed my beer, surveyed the table and went for the flip, but my arm wouldn't lift. It took about 10 long, excruciating tries, and the other team pulled ahead while I struggled. My teammates were livid. I've never returned to the table." — AP Kryza, WW contributor