Alternative menu options aside, from 11 am to 3 pm, there's certainly not a better sushi deal in the Pearl. The $13 lunch includes two hearty, simple rolls (eight pieces each), a miso soup and a salad splashed with addictive miso dressing. Before ordering from the small counter to the right, don't underestimate the time needed to take in the much broader drink menu. Lunchtime? There's LaCroix, kombucha, a pot of French press loose leaf tea—even chocolate milk. If it's that kind of lunch, there's Asahi, sake by the carafe or the bottle, and a slew of Japanese whisky options.