The blueberry grilled cheese ($5), which I tried with havarti, was sweet, creamy and crunchy, the bread burnt just like your dad would make. The cheeseburger ($6.75) brings to mind Burger King's Whopper, with onions, pickles, tomatoes and secret sauce. It's not charbroiled, though, and decidedly more filling than its fast-food counterpart. Bus stations aren't my first stop for fish, but the fried seafood platter ($12.99), with prawns, halibut bites, clams and fries, is a shockingly safe, satisfying bet. Meanwhile, the turkey wing dinner ($5 for a full leg with bread and a mystery Shasta; $3 for a half-wing) made me live out my Elizabethan fantasy of partying with Henry VIII's ex-wives, who all got spousal support instead of, well, you know.