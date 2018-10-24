Unless you have a dime to spare and time to kill, HunnyMilk isn't likely to be your go-to weekly breakfast spot. But it's a place to treat yourself and dream of the days you can't. You pay for the sunny atmosphere, the friendly service, the sparkly crayons and coloring sheets at your table and, of course, the delicious brunch. Whether you're seeking the perfect Instagram or the ultimate comfort food, HunnyMilk provides both.