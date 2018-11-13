The menu here is a classic Vietnamese-American deli/soup-shop hybrid, with a range of banh mi, pho and vermicelli bowl offerings accompanied by varying broths and proteins. But let's start with the soup. XinhXinh's signature Cowabunga Pho ($12) comes fully loaded with meatballs, lean brisket and eye-round steak served in beef broth. Notably, there's no tripe or tendon included. The soup here is perhaps more delicate than that at other spots around town, with less emphasis on anise and more clean, herbal notes. I really liked the veggie pho ($10) as well, a light, airy bowl overflowing with fresh broccoli, carrots, bok choy, mushrooms and green onions. Fully vegan and decidedly tasty, it's some of best vegetarian pho in town.