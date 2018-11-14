Though you can squeeze into Canard for a bumping weekend brunch, weekday lunch provides a quieter respite. In the hazy afternoon hours, it's so cozy you could read a book, with about 20 wines by the glass for company. Sommelier and co-owner Andy Fortgang proves that, at least in its heart, Canard really is a wine bar. Find orange wine from Slovenia, French gamays and dynamic rosés. Fortgang even has the audacity to put Champagnes on the list that cost anywhere from $22 to $23 a glass. They've been on the list since opening, so someone must be ordering them.