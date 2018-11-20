1. Jackrabbit
830 SW 6th Ave., 503-412-1800, gojackrabbitgo.com.
The downtown carnivorium is offering a multicourse meal for $69 (nice) that's much fancier than anything you could pull off on your own. Entree options include slow-roasted turkey, prime rib with Yorkshire pudding, arctic char and heirloom squash.
2. Andina
1314 NW Glisan St., 503-228-9535, andinarestaurant.com.
The tapas staple is mixing and matching traditional Thanksgiving dishes with the Peruvian flavors it's known for. For $65, get turkey stuffed with raisins soaked in pisco, slow-cooked lamb shank and empanadas.
3. Radio Room
1101 NE Alberta St., 503-287-2346, radioroompdx.com.
The underrated Alberta Street bar has long acted as the go-to spot for those with nowhere else to go on the major holidays. Grab a traditional Thanksgiving platter for $29, claim a spot by the fire pit, and pity all those dolts eating with their friends and family.
4. Doug Fir Lounge
830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com.
No music tonight, but you can enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal for $26. Reservations are gone, but a few seats will be left open for walk-ins. Wait for a table to open while sipping mulled wine and other specially-made drinks.
5. Prost
4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com.
Every Thanksgiving, the superlative German bier bar cooks up 100 pounds of turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing and opens up for a first-come, first-served free buffet. Doors open at 6 pm.
