I can't exactly wrap my mind around why, but something damn near alchemical happens once cheese is introduced over the top of the curry. It somehow traps the depth of flavor, and simultaneously amplifies it while morphing the texture into something greater than the sum of its parts. Cheese makes it taste good, is what I'm trying to say. You simply have to try it, and all the better with a can of Asahi ($3), Sapporo or a local micro can in Kalé's beer fridge—ask and servers will show you what's in stock.