A new "high-level" food cart pod is coming to Southeast Portland, courtesy of a veteran local developer.
Randy Rapaport tells WW he plans to install a 13-cart pod in the lot next door to the Pegasus Project art collective at the corner of Southeast 76th Avenue and Stark Street in Montavilla. He plans on calling it Pegasus Landing.
Rapaport—whose previous projects include the Belmont Street Lofts and Clinton Condominiums—declined to disclose the names of the carts he's planning on hosting but says he's talking to the owners of several popular carts that have since gone brick-and-mortar about returning to their roots.
"It's going to be the pod where, if a foodie came to town, that's where they want to go to," Rapaport says. "If [Jerry] Seinfeld came to town, he might stop there."
The announcement comes during a fraught time for Portland's much-hyped food cart scene, as downtown's iconic Alder Street pod is being cleared out to make way for a pair of hotels. Rapaport wouldn't say if he'll be bringing in any of the displaced carts, but says he's open to having "anything high-quality."
He also says the pod will have a stage for live music, an "incubator cart" that will host residencies from rotating chefs and a pegasus statue.
"Sometimes you go to a pod and it's a little bit creepy, and maybe too rustic," he says. "But this one will be warmer, with a little bit of design but very minimal, very tasteful, and with great carts."
Rapaport is aiming to open Pegasus Landing in May.
